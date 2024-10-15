Taylor Swift announces plans for a career first — and it involves Target

Taylor Swift made a major announcement on social media Tuesday morning, as her famous "The Eras Tour" reaches the end of its run -- and it's good news for Target fans.

"We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend," Swift's post said. "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way."

"Well, two ways actually," Swift's post went on to say.

Next month, Swift will release "The Official Eras Tour Book," the announcement said. According to a press release, the 256-page hardcover book will contain more than 500 images, "including never-before-seen performance photos from every era as well as exclusive rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes images of instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches used throughout the tour."

The book, which reports say is the star's first, also includes personal reflections and notes written by Swift about her experience on the tour, the release said.

Swift will also next month release a 35-track "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," with 35 tracks on vinyl and CD, the announcement said.

Both items will be available starting Nov. 29 -- Black Friday -- exclusively in Target stores, an announcement from the Minneapolis-based retailer said. They will be available on the Target app and Target.com beginning Nov. 30.

According to Target, the book is priced at $39.99. The Anthology CD is priced at $17.99, with vinyl at $59.99.

Target's store hours on Black Friday may vary and can be tracked using the website's store locator, the retailer said. On Thanksgiving Day, Target stores are typically closed.