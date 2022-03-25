Taxi Driver With Concealed Carry License Shoots Attempted Carjacker in Austin

A taxi driver shot a man attempting to carjack him Thursday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:30 p.m., a man was driving a red Mitsubishi for a taxi service when he was called to the 5400 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

Three males entered his vehicle, and one pulled out a handgun and demanded the 30-year-old driver’s car, police said.

The driver then shot the man, 30, striking him in the forearm and hip, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The two other attempted carjackers fled the scene and the Mitsubishi crashed into two vehicles, police said.

The driver had a valid concealed carry license, according to police.

One of the attempted carjackers was later taken into custody.