Tax deadline in October? What to know about filing late returns

Taxpayers who requested extensions for their 2023 income tax returns are being reminded of a looming deadline arriving later this month.

According to the IRS, taxpayers had the option to request extensions beyond the original deadline, which fell on April 15 earlier this year.

That extension gave taxpayers up until October 15 to file their tax returns, but those taxpayers were urged to pay any monies they expected to owe prior to the original deadline to avoid interest and any late-payment penalties.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, taxpayers were automatically granted a six-month extension on their returns if they filed for one from the federal government, and there was no form required to do so.

Illinois taxpayers are also responsible for any late payment penalties and accrued interest on monies owed to the state from returns, even if they filed for an extension.

Taxpayers do have the option of pursuing another extension on their income tax returns, but would have to do so prior to the latest deadline.

More information can be found on the IRS’ website.