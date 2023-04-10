Even though the deadline to file taxes this year is a few days later than usual, time is running out.

The last day is April 18, and some folks might be scrambling to meet it - whether they're doing their taxes by themselves or enlisting assistance from a tax preparer.

If you're not confident you'll be able to meet the deadline, though, you can ask for an extension.

Here's how to do so and additional information to help with the process:

To file for an extension, you'll simply need to fill out Form 4868. You can e-file that for free, using Free File.

Any individual tax filers, regardless of income, can electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension. To get the extension, however, you must estimate your tax liability on the Free File form, and should also pay any amount due.

If your request is granted, you'll be given a six-month extension to file your taxes. However, it won't grant you an extension to pay your taxes. You still must pay your taxes on time to avoid any penalties or interest.

If you think you'll need to file an extension, you'll want to act soon. The last day to do so is Tax Day, April 18.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 17 to file a return. Your return is considered filed on time if the envelope is properly addressed, postmarked, and deposited in the mail by the due date.