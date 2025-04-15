Tax Day 2025: Where to find deals and freebies in and around Chicago

While Tax Day isn't a holiday, many are "celebrating" the day by offering deals and discounts to soften the blow to your wallet.

After paying your dues to Uncle Sam, give your bank account a break with these Tax Day deals in and around Chicago.

KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme is offering what it calls the ultimate tax break. Those who order any dozen online will get a second Original Glazed dozen free with code TAXBREAK.

For those who order in person, customers will only pay sales tax on the second dozen.

BURGER KING

Burger King is offering more than just a tax day deal, it's offering a tax week promo.

"Take a break from filing with a juicy, flame-grilled Cheeseburger for 1¢ with $1+ purchase," the fast food chain's online menu read.

The offer ends on April 20 and is only available in the chain's app or online.

HOOTERS

Hooters customers can score one select appetizer for $4.15 when applying a reward in the Hooters app at checkout.

SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack is offering a Tax Day deal through April 27. Score a free single Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle ‘Shroom or Black Truffle Parmesan fries with any purchase of $10.40 or more, using code “TRUFFLETAX” at checkout.

CODY'S PUBLIC HOUSE

Cody's Public House in Chicago's East Lakeview is hosting a Tax Day Refund Relief event and offering patrons a $10.40 beer and shot combo deal. Choose from a combination of Guinness and Tully, Modelo and Dobel, Old Style and Malort, or Schlitz and Jim Beam.

ITOKO

Itoko in Lakeview's Southport Corridor is celebrating Tax Day with a cocktail special they're calling "The 10.25" -- aptly named after Chicago's sales tax rate. The $10.25 cocktail deal is available during happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in their bar area. Their typical happy hour deals will also be available, including $3 nigiri and $14 ramen.

TRUE FOOD KITCHEN

True Food Kitchen is doing "Tax-Free Dining" by giving a 15% discount on Tax Day -- the equivalent of the highest state sales tax including alcohol. Use code "TAXBREAK" to redeem the deal in stores.

DOG HAUS

Dog Haus is offering a free side of tater tots this Tax Day with any purchase of $5 or more. The offer is available exclusively through their reward program, Haus Rewards.

KONA ICE

Kona Ice is celebrating what they call "National Chill Out Day" by offering a tropical escape via free cups of shaved ice on April 15. With the motto "No Taxation Without Relaxation," the colorful Kona Ice trucks will be parked at the following locations, ready to shave up a delicious way to cool off after filing your tax returns.

Veterans Pkwy, Tinley Park, IL 60477 from 4-6 PM

8125 W 171st St, Tinley Park, IL 60477 from 4-6 PM

375 West Briarcliff Rd Bolingbrook, IL 60440 from 10-11:30 PM

3015 Cedar Glade Dr, Naperville, IL 60564 from 4:30-6 PM

2621 North Thatcher Ave, River Grove, IL 60171 from 1-3 PM

10987 Main St, Huntley, IL 60142 from 12-2 PM

6050 Sterling Creek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 from 12-1 PM

6300 W Main St, Portage, IN 46368 from 1:30-2:30 PM

217 Gregory St, Schererville, IN 46375 from 2-3 PM

POTBELLY

Potbelly is offering a free Original sandwich with the purchase of any Big or Original size sandwich to put the 'fun' in 'refund' this tax season. Use promo code "BOGO" to score the deal through the app or online.

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN

California Pizza Kitchen is offering $10 off $40 to new and existing CPK Rewards members in honor of Tax Day. The offer is available April 14 through 17 and can be redeemed for dine-in, takeout or first-party delivery.

CASEY'S PIZZA

Casey's Pizza is offering a "Pizza Refund" in the form of a free large one-topping pizza credit for any Rewards account member who purchases any large pizza on April 15. The Pizza Refund can be bashed in at any time in the 21 days following Tax Day, until May 6.