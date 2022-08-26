A popular Chicago Gold Coast restaurant that's been a favorite among diners for 25 years will soon be closing its doors -- but it's not due to retirement, or pandemic hardship.

Instead, it's because their lease is ending.

According to an announcement posted Thursday to the restaurant's Facebook page, Tavern on Rush will close its doors "for good" on Jan. 1, 2023.

"The closure is strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord," the post said. "We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been with Tavern on Rush since its inception in April of 1998."

The steakhouse, on 1031 N. Rush St., has been "known as the place to 'see and be seen in Chicago,'" the post continued.

According to a 2020 article from Eater Chicago, Tavern on Rush is one of the highest grossing restaurants not only in Chicago but also nationally -- at $12.8 million.

"Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family," the post read. "The last day of service for Tavern on Rush will be on New Years Eve (Saturday, December 31st)."