Taste of Lincoln Avenue Brings Live Music, Chicago Fare to North Side This Weekend

Taste of Lincoln Avenue comes to Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood this weekend, bringing live music and local bites.

The street festival is located on Lincoln Avenue between Fullerton and Altgeld with a $10 donation for entry.

From noon to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, people can enjoy live performances and local food choices along the Lincoln Park street.

Saturday performances, which will feature The Flat Cats, Breakfast Club and Rod Tuffcurls, will start at 1 p.m. and run until 9:45 p.m. Sunday will follow the same schedule and include tribute bands to both David Bowie and a number of boy bands.