Taste of Chicago To-Go: Here's the Full Schedule of Events This Weekend

Taste of Chicago To-Go continues this weekend with music, dance and food events across the city.

The week-long summer event, lasting through July 11, includes nearly 40 participating eateries, cooking demonstrations, "Community Eats" meals serving local nonprofit organizations and pop-up music performances at participating eateries citywide, featuring artists from the Chicago Band Roster.

Here's what is happening this weekend:

On Friday, July 9, Puerto Rican food, coffee and storytelling will be available at ¡WEPA! Mercado del Pueblo at 2559 W. Division St. starting at 4 p.m. Boricua novelist, Marisel Vera, will be featured during the event. From 5 to 8 p.m. Goose Island Brewery’s Tap Room will offer Goose Island’s brews and a "Taste of Chicago" pint that will only be available that night.

On Saturday, July 10, Chicago To-Go will expand to three separate locations. At The Hatchery at 135 N. Kedzie Ave., “Taste of the West Side” will offer live music, food demos, local businesses and an art installation starting at 10 a.m. Separately, at Eli’s Cheesecake Company on 6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr., Eli's Cheesecake and Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs will partner in offering specialty cheesecakes, a selection of ribs and live music. Later at 1 p.m., in the West Englewood community on 6300 S. Wood St., guests can purchase food from local eateries, visit the beer garden and relax in dining tents while enjoying local DJs, musicians and dancers. There will also be activities for the kids to enjoy.

On Sunday, July 11, the Let's Talk Women Picnic in White at Millennium Park will close the five-day event. The picnic will begin at noon and will feature women-power music, women performers and interviews of Chicago's leading women restaurant owners and entrepreneurs with pre-ordered picnic meals and beverages.

Taste of Chicago To-Go is part of the city's "Open Chicago" initiative to safely, fully reopen the city. For more information click here.