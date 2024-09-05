Chicago Festivals

Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park this weekend: What to know

The 2024 Taste of Chicago festival takes place in Grant Park Sept. 6 through 8

By NBC Chicago Staff

The iconic Taste of Chicago festival finally returns to the city this weekend, months after its typical scheduled timeslot.

The long held festival takes place Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 in Grant Park, according to officials. While the festival is usually held in June, timing for 2024 -- and 2023 -- was shifted due to big summer events in the city, including the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

More than 40 food vendors and more than a dozen food trucks will line the three-day festival, which will also feature free performances by big names, including CeeLo Green, known for his 2010 hit "Forget You."

Here's a full list of performers and food vendors expected to take part in the event.

2024 Taste of Chicago Food Vendors

  • Arepa George
  • Arun’s Thai Restaurant
  • Badou Senegalese Cuisine
  • Banato
  • Billy Goat Tavern
  • BJ’s Market & Bakery
  • Caseras Sabor Real (Food Truck)
  • Chicago Eats Market
  • Chicago’s Doghouse
  • Churro Factory (Xurro)
  • Connie’s Pizza
  • Cumin Club Indian Kitchen
  • Cynthia's Gumbo Express (Food Truck)
  • Decadent Flavor (Food Truck)
  • Donut Dudes
  • Doom Street Eats
  • El Azteca Sanchez (Food Truck)
  • Eli’s Cheesecake
  • Esperanza Kitchen Delights
  • Franco’s Ristorante
  • Frannie’s Café
  • Gaby’s Funnel Cakes
  • Haire's Gulf Shrimp (Food Truck)
  • Harold’s Chicken
  • It's Just So Delicious (Food Truck)
  • JJ Thai Street Food
  • African Food Palace
  • Josephine’s Cooking
  • La Cocinita (Food Truck)
  • Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
  • Mano Modern Café
  • Monster Dogs (Food Truck)
  • Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn
  • Mr. Quiles Mexican Food (Food Truck)
  • Ms Tittle's Cupcakes (Food Truck)
  • Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
  • Ponce Restaurant
  • Porkchop
  • Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
  • Royal Caribbean Jerk (Food Truck)
  • Sapori Trattoria
  • Seoul Taco
  • Soul & Smoke (Food Truck)
  • Star of Siam Thai Restaurant
  • Tacotlán
  • Tandoor Char House
  • Tasty Chicago (Food Truck)
  • The Happy Lobster (Food Truck)
  • The Original Rainbow Cone
  • The Sole Ingredient Catering
  • Uncle Remus SFC (Food Truck)
  • Yum Dum
  • Yvolina’s Tamales
  • Whadda Jerk (Food Truck)
  • Zeitlin’s Delicatessen

2024 Taste of Chicago Music Lineup

Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

5 p.m.                      Amira Jazeera

6 p.m.                       Jon B.

7 p.m.                        CeeLo Green

Saturday, September 7

5pm                            Nino Augustine

6pm                            La Doña

7pm                            Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

5pm                           Godly the Ruler

6pm                            Robert DeLong

7pm                            Atlas Genius

Goose Island Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

11 a.m.                        Second City Country Dance

2:20 p.m.                    Andrew Sa

3:40 p.m.                    Liam Taylor

5:00 p.m.                    Elizabeth Moen

6:20 p.m.                    Gabacho

7:25 p.m.                    Toyacoyah

Saturday, September 7

11 a.m.                        Hillery Banks

12:30 p.m.                  DJ Cymba 

2:10 p.m.                    Zia Jenaye 

2:35 p.m.                    T Star Verse

3:40 p.m.                    Heavy Crownz

5:00 p.m.                    Piwa

6:20 p.m.                    Asha Imuno

7:25 p.m.                    DJ Hotrod 

Sunday, September 8

11 a.m.                       Barragoon

12:30 p.m.                 Jamal Smallz

2:20 p.m.                   Kopano

3:40 p.m.                   Cabeza de Chivo

5:00 p.m.                   Abel

6:20 p.m.                   MJ Nebreda

7:25 p.m.                   DJ Iggy

2024 Taste of Chicago SummerDance Schedule

Friday, September 6

Music by Jo-Z

11:45 a.m.                  Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

12:45 p.m.                 Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)

1:45 p.m.                    Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez

2:45 p.m.                    Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)

Saturday, September 7

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

12:30 p.m.                 Eli’s Cheesecake Cutting

1 p.m.                         Bachata / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m.                         Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)  

3 p.m.                        Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)

4 p.m.                         Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)

Sunday, September 8

Music by Ranee

11:45 a.m.                  Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

12:45 p.m.                 KPOP / Chemical X

1:45 p.m.                    Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago

2:45 p.m.                    House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

Chicago Festivals
