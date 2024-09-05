Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park this weekend: What to know

The iconic Taste of Chicago festival finally returns to the city this weekend, months after its typical scheduled timeslot.
The long held festival takes place Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 in Grant Park, according to officials. While the festival is usually held in June, timing for 2024 -- and 2023 -- was shifted due to big summer events in the city, including the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
More than 40 food vendors and more than a dozen food trucks will line the three-day festival, which will also feature free performances by big names, including CeeLo Green, known for his 2010 hit "Forget You."
Here's a full list of performers and food vendors expected to take part in the event.
2024 Taste of Chicago Food Vendors
- Arepa George
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Badou Senegalese Cuisine
- Banato
- Billy Goat Tavern
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Caseras Sabor Real (Food Truck)
- Chicago Eats Market
- Chicago’s Doghouse
- Churro Factory (Xurro)
- Connie’s Pizza
- Cumin Club Indian Kitchen
- Cynthia's Gumbo Express (Food Truck)
- Decadent Flavor (Food Truck)
- Donut Dudes
- Doom Street Eats
- El Azteca Sanchez (Food Truck)
- Eli’s Cheesecake
- Esperanza Kitchen Delights
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Frannie’s Café
- Gaby’s Funnel Cakes
- Haire's Gulf Shrimp (Food Truck)
- Harold’s Chicken
- It's Just So Delicious (Food Truck)
- JJ Thai Street Food
- African Food Palace
- Josephine’s Cooking
- La Cocinita (Food Truck)
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Mano Modern Café
- Monster Dogs (Food Truck)
- Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food (Food Truck)
- Ms Tittle's Cupcakes (Food Truck)
- Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
- Ponce Restaurant
- Porkchop
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Royal Caribbean Jerk (Food Truck)
- Sapori Trattoria
- Seoul Taco
- Soul & Smoke (Food Truck)
- Star of Siam Thai Restaurant
- Tacotlán
- Tandoor Char House
- Tasty Chicago (Food Truck)
- The Happy Lobster (Food Truck)
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- The Sole Ingredient Catering
- Uncle Remus SFC (Food Truck)
- Yum Dum
- Yvolina’s Tamales
- Whadda Jerk (Food Truck)
- Zeitlin’s Delicatessen
2024 Taste of Chicago Music Lineup
Local
Main Stage Schedule
Friday, September 6
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
5 p.m. Amira Jazeera
6 p.m. Jon B.
7 p.m. CeeLo Green
Saturday, September 7
5pm Nino Augustine
6pm La Doña
7pm Yahritza y Su Esencia
Sunday, September 8
5pm Godly the Ruler
6pm Robert DeLong
7pm Atlas Genius
Goose Island Stage Schedule
Friday, September 6
11 a.m. Second City Country Dance
2:20 p.m. Andrew Sa
3:40 p.m. Liam Taylor
5:00 p.m. Elizabeth Moen
6:20 p.m. Gabacho
7:25 p.m. Toyacoyah
Saturday, September 7
11 a.m. Hillery Banks
12:30 p.m. DJ Cymba
2:10 p.m. Zia Jenaye
2:35 p.m. T Star Verse
3:40 p.m. Heavy Crownz
5:00 p.m. Piwa
6:20 p.m. Asha Imuno
7:25 p.m. DJ Hotrod
Sunday, September 8
11 a.m. Barragoon
12:30 p.m. Jamal Smallz
2:20 p.m. Kopano
3:40 p.m. Cabeza de Chivo
5:00 p.m. Abel
6:20 p.m. MJ Nebreda
7:25 p.m. DJ Iggy
2024 Taste of Chicago SummerDance Schedule
Friday, September 6
Music by Jo-Z
11:45 a.m. Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)
12:45 p.m. Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)
1:45 p.m. Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez
2:45 p.m. Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)
Saturday, September 7
Music by DJ Miss Bhalla
12:30 p.m. Eli’s Cheesecake Cutting
1 p.m. Bachata / Latin Rhythms
2 p.m. Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)
3 p.m. Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)
4 p.m. Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)
Sunday, September 8
Music by Ranee
11:45 a.m. Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)
12:45 p.m. KPOP / Chemical X
1:45 p.m. Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago
2:45 p.m. House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)