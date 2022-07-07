Taste of Chicago and More: Road Closures, Tips From Officials Ahead of Weekend Events

With Taste of Chicago returning to Grant Park, as well as several festivals, events, and concerts taking place around the city this weekend, Chicago officials are asking residents to report any suspicious activity and to expect increased traffic.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communication issued a statement on Thursday reminding residents and visitors to be aware of street closures, increased crowds, and increased traffic in order to enjoy the weekend safely and responsibly.

OEMC also cautioned Chicago residents to be vigilant of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to 9-1-1 immediately.

The OEMC will also operate citywide deployments to maintain the public's safety and security.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are the Taste of Chicago Street closures.

Taste of Chicago Street Closures

The following street closures will remain in effect through 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11.