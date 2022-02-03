Taste of Chicago, Air and Water Show Will Return at ‘Pre-Pandemic Size and Scope'

Taste of Chicago and the Air and Water Show, among other spring and summer festivals, are set to make a return in 2022, many at "nearly their pre-pandemic size and scope," city officials announced Thursday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the dates for several notable festivals and special events hitting the city over coming months.

"Chicago’s spring and summertime programming is cherished by our residents and bolsters our tourism, hospitality and creative industries,” Lightfoot said. “I am thrilled that we can bring back our iconic music and food festivals, as well as hundreds of other events. This will help to bring a sense of normalcy back to our city and revitalize the local economies of our neighborhoods.”

After events were moved to a virtual platform in 2020 and reimagined in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's festivals are said to return in a similar format to before the pandemic brought a number of new restrictions.

“After pivoting and reimagining so many times over the past two years, we are excited to bring forward lessons learned and the best parts of these uniquely-Chicago artistic and cultural experiences for the public to safely enjoy once again,” said Nancy Villafranca-Guzman, DCASE Deputy Commissioner for Programming.

Here are the latest spring and summer events set to happen in Chicago:

Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, April 3 – Dec. 18

(800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, April 3 – Dec. 18 Chicago City Markets (citywide including Daley Plaza): May – October

(citywide including Daley Plaza): May – October Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 28

(Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 28 Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 28 – Sept. 3

(Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 28 – Sept. 3 Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 12 – Aug. 30

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 12 – Aug. 30 Chicago Gospel Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, June 4

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, June 4 Chicago Blues Festival (citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, June 9–12

(citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, June 9–12 Taste of Chicago (citywide including Grant Park): Saturdays, June 11, 18 & 25 (neighborhood Taste pop-ups) and Friday – Sunday, July 8–10 (a bite-sized Taste in Grant Park)

(citywide including Grant Park): Saturdays, June 11, 18 & 25 (neighborhood Taste pop-ups) and Friday – Sunday, July 8–10 (a bite-sized Taste in Grant Park) Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, June 20 – Aug. 18

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, June 20 – Aug. 18 Chicago SummerDance (citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park — and the SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park): select dates July 6 – Sept. 17

(citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park — and the SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park): select dates July 6 – Sept. 17 Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): Saturday & Sunday, August 20 & 21 at 10am – 2pm; practice runs on Friday, Aug. 19

(North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): Saturday & Sunday, August 20 & 21 at 10am – 2pm; practice runs on Friday, Aug. 19 Year of Chicago Dance Showcase (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, Aug. 27

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, Aug. 27 Chicago Jazz Festival (citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, Sept. 1–4

(citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, Sept. 1–4 Chicago House Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Friday, Sept. 16 — plus ancillary community events and more, dates TBA

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Friday, Sept. 16 — plus ancillary community events and more, dates TBA SummerDance Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Saturday, Sept. 17

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Saturday, Sept. 17 World Music Festival Chicago (citywide): Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 9

DCASE will also permit hundreds of neighborhood festivals and special events this year, according to the announcement.