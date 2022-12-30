Tarik Cohen on Justin Fields: ‘He's a Crazy Talented Player'

Tarik Cohen on Fields: 'He's a crazy talented player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tarik Cohen has been out of the league for a while, rehabbing back-to-back injuries from a torn ACL to a torn Achilles he suffered during a workout.

He hasn't played since September 2020. But, the former Bear proclaims he is close to making a return to the league.

"I'm getting close to being back healthy 100 percent," Cohen said in an interview with The 3-Point Conversion. "I'm just ready for next season. I'll probably be ready beginning of camp or the end of camp."

Cohen tore his ACL during Week 4 of the 2020 regular season. Then, while rehabbing from his ACL injury, and working out during a live stream he posted on Instagram, he tore his Achilles in May of 2022.

Both injuries left him unable to play in the NFL since the later stages of 2020. But, he plans to make a return for the 2023 season, barring a team decides to sign him to a deal. The Bears released him in March of 2022, a couple of months before his Achilles injury.

During his time away, he's been rehabbing. But, he also noticed the potential star his former team has playing at the quarterback position.

Justin Fields has put on a spectacle this season. He's rushed for over 1,000 yards – making him the third quarterback in history to do so – and has improved his throwing capabilities, executing deep bombs downfield and improving his accuracy.

For Cohen, he wishes his former team would bring in some help for the sophomore quarterback.

"I just wish they would get some more weapons around him, man," Cohen said. "Like some big names. Either out of the draft or free agency or something. He's a crazy talented player. My last year when I was there rehabbing I got to watch him. The throws he made in practice, he really has an arm."

As Cohen alludes to, the Bears' offseason will certainly be hectic.

The Bears will have over $100 million in cap space and eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft to lift them off the ground.

Until then, Fields' development is integral to the future of the team. And he'll be exercising his opportunities against the Lions and Vikings over the last two weeks of the regular season.

