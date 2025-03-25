Target's annual ‘circle week' returns with special deals, offers

With the arrival of spring comes new sales and retail deals. This week, Target's "Circle Week" is back for another year.

The popular retail chain's seven days of sales runs from March 23 to March 29, featuring different deals on everything from clothing to furniture for the company's "Target Circle" program members.

Some of the weekly deals include:

30% off tees, tanks, shorts and dresses for the family

30% off patio furniture and accessories

25% off select Pillowfort, teen bedding and decor

25% off Threshold and Casaluna bedding

20% off Brightroom plastic storage bins and closet organization

Up to 40% off kitchen and floorcare essentials including Instant Pot, Ninja and Shark appliances

Up to 30% off select LEGO

Save up to $200 on select Apple devices

There will also be special gift card rewards, such as:

Spend $50 on household essentials and get a $15 Target GiftCard

Spend $40 on select beauty and self-care items and get a $10 Target GiftCard

Spend $30 on select Ulta Beauty at Target products and get a $5 Target GiftCard

For a full list of deals, including the buy-one-get-one specials, see here.

Target is adding something new to the tradition this year, with guests who sign up for a Target Circle 360 membership through March 29 able to access 50% off the annual membership fee. Members will also gain three months of Peacock premium at no additional cost.