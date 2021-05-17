Target joined a growing number of stores updating mask policies in wake of the newest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding fully vaccinated people.

The Minnesota-based retailer issued a statement Monday saying it will "no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings" in stores, unless it is required by local ordinances.

"Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores," Target said in a statement. "Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments."

The CDC revised its guidelines on Thursday, saying that vaccinated individuals should not be required to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, with some exceptions.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he plans to revise executive orders to sync up with new CDC guidelines. That order, however, did not appear updated as of Monday.

Target is far from alone in changing its policy to reflect the new mask guidance.

Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Walmart, Costco and others have announced similar policies for allowing fully vaccinated shoppers to go without face coverings.