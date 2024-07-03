Target, Walmart, Costco and more: What's open and closed on July 4

The Fourth of July holiday, also known as Independence Day, celebrates the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, a document announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain.

One year later, according to the Library of Congress, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence. But observations weren’t commonplace until after the War of 1812, when they quickly took off.

Congress was late to the party, finally passing a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.

And while many places celebrate with fireworks and parades, many spots will be closed.

From Target, to Costco, to Trader Joe's and more, here's what's open and closed on the Fourth of July for 2024, which falls on Thursday.

Mail delivery, schools, government offices

Government offices, courthouses, post offices, courts and schools are closed Thursday. There will be no mail delivery or Post Office box service available during the holiday.

FedEx offices will see modified hours and some locations will close for the holiday. No pickup or delivery services will be offered.

Similarly, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and some store locations will be closed. UPS Express Critical service is available, however.

Trash and garbage collection pickup the week of July 4 may be on a different schedule as well. Check with your local suburban municipality or check your Chicago garbage collection schedule here.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday. Some ATM services may be available.

Retailers and stores

Warehouse membership club Costco said it would be closed on July 4th, but the vast majority of major national retailers will be open, with some offering promotional sales to lure customers. Hours may vary by location, so check your local store.

Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.

Grocery Stores

Aldi: Check your store's hours here.

Check your store's hours here. Cermak Fresh Market : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Jewel-Osco : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Mariano's : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Meijer : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Sam's Club: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Stores will close at 6 p.m. Trader Joe's: Stores will be open until 5 p.m.

Stores will be open until 5 p.m. Tony's Fresh Market: Stores will be open during normal business hours.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Target: Stores will be open; hours vary by location

Stores will be open; hours vary by location Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Convenience stores and pharmacies