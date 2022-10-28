Target to Sell ‘Luxurious' Items From Popular British Retailer This Holiday

Target's collaborations with fashion icons like Victoria Beckham, brands like Lego and stores like FAO Schwarz have become an expected part of the company portfolio, and this holiday season, the retail giant will add another collab to its resume.

Select products from British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) will be sold at most Target stores and on Target.com ahead of and through the 2022 holiday season, Target announced. The range from M&S Food will include a curated "luxurious collection" of 15 items -- boxed caramels, chocolates, biscuits, teas and truffles -- ranging from $2.99 to $27.99.

"Established in 1884, M&S Food is an iconic British retailer who serves up the highest quality food and drink gifts full of unique M&S magic," Target wrote in its Q&A for the brand collaboration. "For the 2022 holiday season, Target is partnering with Marks & Spencer to bring incredible United Kingdom products exclusively to our guests."

Offerings listed in a "sneak peek" of the collection on Target's website include: M&S Santa's Magical Light Up Workshop Chocolate Box, described as a "first to market gift in the theme of Santa’s Workshop" featuring chocolate elves and gingerbread men working to the sound of Santa’s sleigh bells; M&S Collection After Dinner Mint Chocolate Box, described as Belgian chocolates with mint fillings in a box that "opens up to reveal legs" for table centerpiece usage; and the M&S Hot Chocolate Mix Light Up Lantern Tin.

Products will become available starting in November. The website lists Nov. 16 next to M&S products within the sneak peek section.

While Target says the Marks & Spencer product selection and quantity will vary by brick-and-mortar store, the website will carry the full range of products with no purchase limits.

According to Food & Wine magazine, this is the first time Target and Marks & Spencer have collaborated across the pond.