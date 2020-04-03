Target to Limit Number of Guests in Stores Starting This Weekend

Starting Saturday, Target Corp. will monitor foot traffic at its nearly 1,900 stores nationwide and limit the number of guests when needed to keep employees and customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leadership at the popular chain also said Target will supply face masks and gloves for more than 350,000 team members to wear while working.

Shoppers with Shipt, the same-day delivery service owned by Target, will also be able to obtain masks and gloves at stores. All stores and distribution centers will receive face masks and gloves within the next two weeks.

“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target.

“The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team will additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country," Mulligan said.

Target plans on donating additional respirator masks to the medical community.

The company continues to practice social distancing measures with floor signs encouraging guests and team members to remain six feet apart. Plexiglass partitions were installed earlier this week for additional protection.

Guests can still purchase and receive items through the contactless order pickup and home delivery services for their shopping needs.

Target isn't the only retailer limiting shoppers during the coronavirus crisis.

Costco also announced that it will will allow no more than two people to enter its warehouses with each membership card and Home Depot also revealed plans to limit customers in its stores at one time.