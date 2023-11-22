Target testing out a change to self checkout lanes in some stores

Shoppers at some Target stores could reportedly see new rules surrounding self checkout.

The Minnesota-based retail giant is apparently testing out a new rule that would require shoppers with more than 10 items to use registers, while only those with 10 items or less would be eligible for self checkout.

The change was reported by a company spokesperson, who spoke to CNN and said the test was designed to shorten wait times and “better understand” shoppers’ preferences.

“Our guests tell us they enjoy interacting with our team,” Target Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said on a call with analysts Tuesday, according to CNN.

The report did not specify which stores were testing out the change and Target did not respond to NBC Chicago's numerous requests for comment on the mater.

Though the company did not mention theft as a potential reason for the test, Target recently shuttered a number of stores last month, citing issues with "theft and organized retail crime."

"In this case, we cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance," the company said in a statement. "We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."