Target Joins Lego For New Brick-Inspired Lifestyle Collab

Target has partnered with Lego on a limited-edition lifestyle collection of brick-inspired gifts, apparel, accessories and home goods that launches just before Christmas, the companies announced.

The "joyful, colorful" LEGO Collection x Target collaboration includes almost 300 items, according to the announcement, with prices from $1.50 to $120 and most items under $30.

"Our guests love LEGO brick sets," said Target Executive Vice President Jill Sando in a statement. "In fact, Target is one of the leading destinations for families when shopping for the brand. As we approach the holiday season, we saw an opportunity to come together with one of our long-standing partners to create something truly special for our guests during a time of year when differentiation and value are paramount."

Items in the collection include storage boxes and tumblers in Lego colors, as well as Lego-inspired hoodies, color-blocked puffer jackets and fanny packs. It also features "an expanded assortment of adaptive and sensory-friendly offerings for kids and baby."

"The LEGO brand is rare in its ability to equally excite all members of the family, and we expect that excitement to soar as we offer LEGO fans young and old the opportunity to experience our brand in an entirely new way through this partnership," Lego Design Director Satwik Saraswati said in a statement. “Giving consumers a chance to curate and create looks as unique as their families through this collection, just as they would with LEGO bricks, is something we are proud to bring to Target guests this holiday season."

LEGO Collection x Target collaboration items will be available starting in early December on Target.com and in all Target stores.