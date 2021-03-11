Target COVID Vaccines Not in Illinois But ‘Could Be' in the Future, Health Officials Say

Target will not offer COVID-19 vaccines at any locations in Illinois under a new partnership bringing the shots to hundreds of stores in the U.S., state health officials say, noting that they "could" in the future.

Target announced Wednesday that the retail giant is partnering with CVS to begin offering coronavirus vaccinations at more than 600 U.S. stores in an initiative that's already begun. Vaccinations will be done at locations in 17 states, the company said, and Illinois was not listed as one of the states.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed that Target locations in the state will not offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccinations at Target "will not be located in Illinois this week," a spokeswoman for IDPH said.

"There is the potential stores could be located in Illinois sometime in the future," IDPH continued.

The 17 states where Target locations will offer vaccinations include:

1. Virginia

2. New York

3. Pennsylvania

4. Connecticut

5. Massachusetts

6. Rhode Island

7. New Jersey

8. Maryland

9. Florida

10. South Carolina

11. Alabama

12. Texas

13. Louisiana

14. Arizona

15. California

16. Hawaii

17. Ohio

The vaccine will be offered to eligible Target customers and team members based on state and federal guidelines for who is eligible at the time, Target said. The company will be making fitting rooms available for CVS to use for vaccinations at select stores.

The Minneapolis-based chain notes that it already helps CVS administer flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines each year, and will continue their partnership as the pharmacy chain delivers the COVID vaccine.

"Our top priority since the onset of the pandemic: the health and safety of our team members, guests and the communities we serve," Target said in a news release. "Now, with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, Target's continuing to support our team and communities during the pandemic by partnering with 600+ CVS locations within Target stores to offer vaccines to eligible guests and team members."

CVS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click here to find a participating location, determine eligibility and to make an appointment.

You can find information on COVID vaccine eligibility and how to make an appointment in Illinois here.