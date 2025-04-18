Target, Costco, Walmart: List of popular stores open and closed on Easter Sunday

Have you done your Easter shopping yet? If you're saving it until the last minute, you may be out of luck, depending on what store you may be planning to visit.

More than a dozen popular retailers are set to close on Sunday, April 20 for the holiday. At the same time, many will remain open, including Walmart, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Jewel-Osco and Mariano's, though hours may be limited.

Here's a list of stores that have said they will close for the holiday, with some citing the desire to give employees the holiday off as a reason for the closures:

Target

Costco

Sam's Club

Heinen's

Lowe's

T.J. Maxx

HomeGoods

Marshall's

Macy's

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Kohl's

JCPenny

Burlington

Office Depot

Office Max

Aldi