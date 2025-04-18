Easter

Target, Costco, Walmart: List of popular stores open and closed on Easter Sunday

Many popular stores will close for 24 hours for the Easter holiday, while others will remain open

By Grace Erwin

Have you done your Easter shopping yet? If you're saving it until the last minute, you may be out of luck, depending on what store you may be planning to visit.

More than a dozen popular retailers are set to close on Sunday, April 20 for the holiday. At the same time, many will remain open, including Walmart, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Jewel-Osco and Mariano's, though hours may be limited.

Here's a list of stores that have said they will close for the holiday, with some citing the desire to give employees the holiday off as a reason for the closures:

  • Target
  • Costco
  • Sam's Club
  • Heinen's
  • Lowe's
  • T.J. Maxx
  • HomeGoods
  • Marshall's
  • Macy's
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Kohl's
  • JCPenny
  • Burlington
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Aldi

