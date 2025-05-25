Monday will mark Memorial Day in the United States, but what businesses and entities will be impacted by closures?

A few major retailers will be closed on the holiday, while others will observe abbreviated hours, according to officials.

What’s more, banks and postal delivery will also be impacted.

Here’s a full rundown.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

Banks in the United States will not be open on Memorial Day.

What about post offices?

Post offices will be closed on Memorial Day, and mail service will not take place due to the national holiday.

Memorial Day is one of 11 holidays that will halt mail delivery during 2025, with the next coming on Juneteenth, which falls on Thursday, June 19.

Are state offices open on the holiday?

According to the State of Illinois, facilities like courthouses and Secretary of State’s Office locations will not be open on Memorial Day. The same holds true in Indiana, according to officials.

What stores are open, closed on Memorial Day?

Aldi

According to the company’s website, Memorial Day is one of several holidays on which stores are open for only limited hours. Exact hours will vary by location.

Barnes and Noble

According to The Holiday Hours, Barnes and Noble stores will be open regular hours for Memorial Day, but some stores may alter their schedule.

Chipotle

USA Today confirmed Chipotle locations will be open their regular hours on Memorial Day.

Costco

According to the company, Memorial Day will see its warehouses closed to customers.

Home Depot

According to TODAY, a Home Depot spokesperson said that the company’s stores are expected to be open regular hours on Memorial Day, though it’s always a good idea to check with your local store before venturing out for home improvement supplies.

Jewel-Osco

According to the company, stores will be open on Memorial Day, but some pharmacies may have abbreviated hours or may be closed entirely.

Kroger

Though hours may vary, Kroger locations will also be open on Memorial Day.

Lowe’s

According to the company’s website, regular stores hours will be in place for Memorial Day on Monday.

Menard’s

Menard’s locations will also be open on Memorial Day, according to the company’s website.

Old Navy

The company’s stores will be open regular hours according to their website.

Sam’s Club

According to the Sam’s Club website, stores will be open on Monday, with hours varying by location.

Starbucks

According to Parade Magazine, Starbucks locations will be open on Memorial Day.

Target

TODAY reports that Target stores will be open for their regular hours on Memorial Day.

Walmart

The company’s website indicates that Walmart locations will be open for their regular hours on Monday.