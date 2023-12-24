Target, Costco and more: Which stores are open and closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Which stores are open and closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

While you may be running out of time to finish your list, many stores will remain open for at least part of the holidays.

Here's a look at some of the stores that are open and closed for the holidays:

Target

The Minnesota-based chain will also remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. While stores will be closed for Christmas Day, Target plans to get back to regular hours for Dec. 26.

In addition to the in-store shopping, Target said drive up or order pickup will be available until as late as 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Orders placed for same-day delivery will arrive within one hour, but the deadline to order is 4 p.m. CT on Dec. 24.

"Making last-minute holiday shopping easy and affordable for our guests is a top priority," Mark Schindele, executive vice president and chief stores officer for Target, said in a statement.

Kohl's

Kohl’s stores began offering extended hours on Dec. 15.

Stores will remain open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed for Christmas Day, however.

"For those seeking extra convenience, self-pickup orders placed before 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve will be ready within 2 hours," the retailer said.

Note: Some hours may vary by location

Best Buy

Best Buy will remain open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

While stores will be closed for Christmas Day, they will reopen from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Those who place an order up by 12 p.m. CT on Dec. 24 will be able to get free delivery by 7 p.m. Store pickup and curbside pickup are also available at all locations for orders placed by 5 p.m.

Costco

Costco will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Jewel Osco

Jewel Osco stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed for Christmas Day.

Aldi

Aldi stores will operate with "limited hours" on Christmas Eve, but exact hours may vary by location. The stores will be closed for Christmas Day, however.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed for Christmas Day.

Whole Foods

Most stores will offer modified hours on Christmas Eve, but exact hours will vary by location. Stores will be closed for Christmas Day.

Mariano's

According to Mariano's, all stores and fuel centers will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Most pharmacies will also close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.