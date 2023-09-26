Target is giving shoppers a peek into what deals they can expect during the retailer's annual Target Circle Week.

Target Circle Week, which takes place Oct. 1 through Oct. 7, is a week-long event that offers deals and discounts on dozens of products. The event, which sees some brands up to 40% off, is only for members enrolled in Target Circle, the retailer's loyalty program, officials said.

"Mark your calendars, Circle members, because this is the perfect time to save on your favorite items and discover new favorites, too," Target executive vice president and chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester said in a press release.

Here's a glimpse into what items will be discounted for Target Circle Week, the release said.

30% off women's sweaters, denim, jewelry, accessories and shoes

30% off select Halloween costumes and accessories

20% off bedding and bath items

20% off select diapers and wipes

20% off select grocery including cereal, granola and coffee

20% select books and movies

Up to 40% off kitchen items

Up to 40% off floor care items

$70 off Beats headphones

Spend $50 on toys and save $10, or spend $100 on toys and save $25

Spend $50 on household essentials, receive a $15 Target gift card

Spend $25 on select beauty brands, receive a $5 Target gift card

More deals and discounts will be revealed on Oct. 1, day one of the event, the release added.

According to officials, members can pre-shop Target Circle Week through Sept. 30 by adding and saving deals to their Target Circle Account.

Additionally, Target's popular Deal of the Day, which kicks of Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 24, will now only be available for Target Circle members, the release said.