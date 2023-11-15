Target CEO reveals new insights behind decision to close stores for Thanksgiving

Target will once again remain closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and that is expected to continue for years to come, according to the company's CEO.

Brian Cornell wrote in an open letter that the company's decision to close for Thanksgiving in 2020 sparked a chain reaction he didn't anticipate.

"Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic," he wrote. "But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since."

The holiday season is a critical time for retailers across the country, including for Minneapolis-based Target.

But Cornell said while that time can be "energizing" for those who work at Target stores, "there's no substitute" for celebrating such holidays with family. Closing stores on the popular holiday that was at one time known for early sales and deals, however, has required some changes.

"Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we’ve built our team — and Target’s strong business model — to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours. We’ve found new ways to help guests get shopping done at their convenience, from season-long deals to fast-and-easy fulfillment options," he wrote. "And we do an exceptional job meeting the demand during the busiest weeks in November and December, when so many of our guests turn out to shop."

Target is one of several major retailers to now remain closed for the holiday, though several will offer special hours for Black Friday shoppers the next day.

Companies like Kohl's, Home Depot, JCPenney, Macy's and many others will remain closed for the holiday.