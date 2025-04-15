Retail

Target car seat trade-in begins next week, offers special deal to customers

Starting April 27, consumers can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to a Target store

By Grace Erwin

Target-Delivery
Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

Target's car seat trade-in is returning for another year, giving customers the opportunity to switch out their old car seats.

In return for trading in, a 20% Target circle bonus will be given, which can be used toward a new car seat or other baby gear.

If you still want to participate in the event, but don't have a car seat to trade in, you can still get up to 20% off of certain baby items and travel accessories.

The retail chain has recycled nearly 50 million pounds of car seat materials and nearly 440,000 since 2016.

The trade-in runs through May 10. More information can be found here.

