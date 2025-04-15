Target's car seat trade-in is returning for another year, giving customers the opportunity to switch out their old car seats.
Starting April 27, consumers can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to a Target store.
In return for trading in, a 20% Target circle bonus will be given, which can be used toward a new car seat or other baby gear.
If you still want to participate in the event, but don't have a car seat to trade in, you can still get up to 20% off of certain baby items and travel accessories.
The retail chain has recycled nearly 50 million pounds of car seat materials and nearly 440,000 since 2016.
The trade-in runs through May 10. More information can be found here.
