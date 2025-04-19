Retail

Target annual car seat trade-in kicks off next week with deals for participants

Starting April 27, consumers can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to a Target store

By Grace Erwin

Starting April 27, consumers can bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat to a Target store.

Target's car seat trade-in is returning for another year, giving customers the opportunity to switch out their old car seats.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In return for trading in, a 20% Target circle bonus will be given, which can be used toward a new car seat or other baby gear.

Waukegan Apr 14

Missing suburban woman's body found in storage container, police say

Aurora Apr 14

These are the new services available at Aurora's DMV+ facility

If you still want to participate in the event, but don't have a car seat to trade in, you can still get up to 20% off of certain baby items and travel accessories.

The retail chain has recycled nearly 50 million pounds of car seat materials and nearly 440,000 since 2016.

The trade-in runs through May 10. More information can be found here.

The event comes after Target made the decision to roll back DEI initiatives earlier this year.

In a memo sent to its employees and viewed by CNBC, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it will end its three-year DEI goals, stop reports to external diversity-focused groups like the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and end a program focused on carrying more products from Black- or minority-owned businesses.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Retail
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us