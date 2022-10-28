Tampa home Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen lived in is up for sale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Tampa-area home Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen lived in for the past couple of years is on the market, according to Realtor.com.

The 6,551-square-foot mansion in Davis Islands, Fla. is listed at $12,499,999.

According to Realtor.com, it's unclear if Brady and Bündchen were just renting the home or owned it outright. The Brady family moved there following a brief stay at Derek Jeter's "St. Jetersburg" mansion in Davis Islands.

According to the New York Post, the property went on sale over the summer. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion features a wine cellar, elevator, rooftop terrace, private dock and custom pool and spa.

Brady and Bündchen announced in separate statements Friday that they finalized their divorce. The quarterback and supermodel had been married since 2009.