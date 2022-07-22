Taking a Look at the Chicago Bears Players' Madden 23 Ratings

Taking a look at the Bears' players' Madden 23 ratings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Madden 23 ratings are officially out.

The Bears rank as the 26th team in the NFL, in terms of the Madden rating. They have the 28th best defense and 31st best offense via the ratings.

But, breaking down the individual players, here's some that strike as too low or even too high.

Too Low

Roquan Smith, 89: Smith is a fringe All-Pro linebacker and has proven that over the last two seasons. He and Ray Lewis are the only two players to have two seasons with over 300 tackles and 30 plus tackles for loss. He's recorded nearly 200 solo tackles over the past two seasons too, putting him in the top-10 of the league in that category. He's has the 11th best Madden rating amongst linebackers but should break into the top-10.

Robert Quinn, 83: Quinn broke the Bears' franchise record with the second-most sacks in the NFL last season (18.5). He broke through the slump he went through the season prior, where he recorded just two sacks. He was elected to second-team All-Pro and his third Pro-Bowl team. Quinn represents the 20th best Madden rating amongst defensive ends, however, based on his previous season it should be higher.

Jaylon Johnson, 82: Without the help of Kyle Fuller last season, Johnson was forced to step into the number one corner position going into his sophomore season. With that, his allowed completion percentage went from 56 to 59 percent allowance. However, he lowered his allowed passer rating from 107 down to 101. Johnson defended nine passes and recorded one interception. With his role increase, his rating should be up a little more since his numbers hardly changed and his assignments increased.

Darnell Mooney, 79: Mooney broke 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last season. He ranked near the top-20 in receptions and yards. His drawbacks may include his lack of catches in the endzone, which he ended with four last season. His catch rate was quite low too, tapping out around 57 percent. However, his ratings left him as the 54th ranked wide receiver. That ranking for Mooney's status is absurd.

Just Right/Too High

Justin Fields, 74: Fields is entering the second-year of his career with the Bears. Last season was tumultuous for the young quarterback. He recorded just over 2,000 yards rushing and throwing, while suffering an ankle injury and being part of the combo (Andy Dalton) that was sacked the most times in the NFL . He has still a lot to prove and this rating reflects that without impacting his current skillset.

Cole Kmet, 75: This leaves Kmet the 24th ranked tight end in the league, which suits the third-year out of Notre Dame. Kmet was expected to have a larger role in the offense last season, yet he only pulled out 36 yards per game on the 93 targets he acquired and failed to get in the endzone. Like Fields, this rating reflects his NFL start without damaging his ability.

Eddie Jackson, 83: Jackson's Madden rating is extremely generous for the past two seasons he's had. While he got his missed tackle percentage down to an impressive sub 10 percent, his tackling was a standout issue. Coupled with the fact that he hasn't recorded an interception in the past two seasons, he's been subpar in coverage. Jackson's allowed over 65 percent of passes targeted at his matchups to be completed and a 143.6 passer rating last season.

David Montgomery, 84: Montgomery came in with the 17th highest Madden rating amongst running backs. With the season he had last season, an 84 rating is reasonable for the fourth-year back. Last year he recorded 849 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, down from the season prior. He did suffer a knee injury that kept him out. But, his 3.8 yards per carry was nothing to glamor about. The offensive line, playcalling and ineffective passing game are certainly factors in his output, but he still struggles finding open space.

Overall

Looking at the players and the team ratings, there's certainly some misses in the ratings. But, overall, there's not a lot to analyze within the Bears' lowly-talented roster.

The talent is slim, but luckily the current talent is young and awaiting reinforcements next offseason from the plethora of cap space the Bears are expected to have.

