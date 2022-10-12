Take in Chicago's Rich Architectural History This Weekend at ‘Open House Chicago'

A two-day festival this weekend allows Chicagoans to take in the area's generations of architectural history as part of "Open House Chicago."

More than 150 significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other landmarks will be showcased on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 across 20 of the city's community areas as well as multiple suburbs.

If you aren't able to make it this weekend, you can still stop by and see the buildings' impressive exteriors and take part in a suite of virtual programs. Organizers say individual sites may have certain requirements for entry, such as proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. Each site's description will contain the requirements, if any exist, in its online description, organizers said.

Below is a full list of the community areas with landmarks that are included as part of the festival:

Community Areas

Loop

Austin

Avondale

Beverly

Bridgeport

Grand Boulevard (Bronzeville)

Douglas

Chatham

South Shore

Armour Square (Chinatown)

East Garfield Park

Hermosa

Humboldt Park

Hyde Park

Kenwood

Lincoln Square (Ravenswood)

South Lawndale (Little Village)

Lower West Side (Pilsen)

Near North Side

Near West Side

North Lawndale

Rogers Park

West Ridge

Uptown

Among the many participating locations are the Chicago Board of Trade Building, Bahá'í House of Worship, Willis Tower, Chinese American Museum of Chicago and Avalon Regal Theater. Entry is free unless noted.

A full list of sites and available hours can be found on the event's website.