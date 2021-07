The Chicago Auto Show returns to the city for the first time in more than a year after taking a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Auto Show will take place from Thursday through Monday, shorter than the usual nine-day run that takes place in the winter. It will also be held both indoors and outdoors for the first time since it started in Chicago in 1901, officials said.

Check out more info on the 2021 Chicago Auto Show and take a sneak peek inside below.

