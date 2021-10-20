Take a Look Inside the Redeveloped Tribune Tower Residences

Chicago's iconic Tribune Tower has been redeveloped into luxury condominiums after the newspaper left the building in 2018.

Located at 435 Michigan Ave. in the city's Streeterville neighborhood, the models and sales galleries are now open for Tribune Tower Residences.

The luxury condominiums are available from one to four rooms across 55,000-square feet on four different levels, according to the website.

Various amenities are also included in the building like a fitness center, a third-floor entertaining space, a private park, a pool and terrace, among other areas.