Take a Look at Election Day Voting in Illinois

After a record-shattering number of early voters took to the polls, Illinois has been seeing long lines of people casting ballots this Election Day.

At the state level, nearly 3.6 million votes have already been cast, with more than 1.76 million ballots mailed in to election authorities. Both of those are records, according to state election officials. The state has also set a record for registered voters, with more than 8.3 million residents having registered to vote in the current election.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, 419,549 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned, the Chicago Board of Elections announced Tuesday.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, 364,649 Chicago residents had voted early, in person, at all locations since Oct. 1, the board said in a statement.

Here is a look at how the Illinois polls look Tuesday:

In Chicago, a large portion of the votes have so far come from younger demographics, according to the city's Board of Elections.

Data showed that of the city's nearly 1 million votes received by 2 p.m. Tuesday, "the 25-34 age group has cast the most votes," election officials reported.

As of noon, that age group made up 203,000 votes, data showed.

The 35-44 age group reported 164,733 votes.