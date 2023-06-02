Taillon, Swanson lead Cubs to a 2-1 win over Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jameson Taillon pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Dansby Swanson homered among his three hits, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Taillon (1-3), who came in winless over his previous eight starts with an 8.04 ERA, kept the Padres batters off-balance twice through their lineup and earned the win. He gave up three hits and one run in a season-high 5 2/3 innings.

Padres starter Michael Wacha (5-2) struggled with control, issuing five walks in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs and three hits while striking out eight.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago took the lead with a fielder’s choice ground ball by Ian Happ to score Nico Hoerner from third in the third inning. Swanson hit a solo homer to left off Wacha to make it 2-0 in the fifth.

San Diego finally broke through against Taillon in the sixth after Rougned Odor (2 for 3) led off with a double and scored Fernando Tatis Jr.’s slow infield dribbler hugging the third-base line. Odor left the game after a single in the eighth with an apparent leg injury.

Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay quashed a Padres threat in the eighth. He came in with no outs and runners at first and second and got Xander Bogaerts to hit into a double play and then struck out Tatis.

Mark Leiter Jr. finished up with a scoreless ninth for his third save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (left forearm strain) is day-to-day. Steele underwent an MRI exam on Thursday, and the results indicated it was a “mild” strain.

Padres: Reinstated 3B Manny Machado from the 10-day IL prior to Friday night’s game. The move comes 17 days after Machado sustained a fractured metacarpal in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch. ... Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day IL (right hamstring strain). ... Optioned OF José Azocar to Triple-A El Paso. ... Selected the contract of IB Alfonso Rivas from El Paso. ... C Luis Campusano (left thumb surgery) was moved from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Drew Smyly (5-2, 3.45) will start on Saturday night against Padres LHP Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.61).

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.