American Airlines plane clips United jet at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

Hundreds of passengers were moved from their flights at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Wednesday after an American Airlines plane clipped a United Airlines aircraft.

According to a statement from United Airlines, "another airline's aircraft made contact with the tail cone of a stationary United plane while on the taxiway awaiting departure."

American Airlines said the wing tip of flight 1979, headed for Los Angeles, "made contact with a nearby aircraft on the taxiway."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident, which is now under investigation, happened around 9:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the aircraft were being inspected following the incident, both airlines said.

The 293 passengers and 10 crew members onboard United's Boeing 787 headed for Honolulu were being transferred to a new plane and were expected to depart later Wednesday afternoon.

American Airlines said customers "deplaned normally at the gate and will re-depart on a replacement aircraft this afternoon."

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused," the airline said in a statement.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.