Tacos and Tamales Festival Kicks Off in Pilsen This Weekend

The Pilsen Neighborhood Taco and Tamales Festival will give residents a chance to satisfy some cravings this weekend.

The festival gives the opportunity to enjoy Mexican dishes starting Friday evening and continuing through Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The celebration will be located on 16th Street, in front of the murals of renowned artists. There will also be live music and art.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the organizations Pilsen Arts & Community House, Frida Kahlo Community Organization and Opportunities For All.

For more information click here.