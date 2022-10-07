Taco Bell to Launch Breakfast Pop-Up in Wrigleyville With Pete Davidson

After being featured in an ad to "apologize" for Taco Bell's breakfast menu, former SNL actor Pete Davidson is involved in the launch of a breakfast pop-up in Wrigleyville slated for later this month, according to Chicago Eater.

The Pete Davidson pop-up is slated to operate at the Wrigleyville Taco Bell Cantina at 1107 W. Addison Street from Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23. Pop-ups are also scheduled to operate in New York and Las Vegas as part of the promotion.

In the apology ad, Davidson concludes his appearance by saying, "Well, they should open a restaurant that only serves us breakfast crunch things."

Breakfast items will be served all day at the pop-up, which will be branded as the "Bell Breakfast," with items ranging from the popular breakfast crunchwrap to hash browns and coffee.

Taco Bell and Chicago have a long history together, with the Taco Bell Cantina originally making its debut in Chicago in May 2015. The Wicker Park location was the first Taco Bell nationwide to serve alcohol.

A previous Taco Bell that operated in Wrigleyville eventually closed in 2017, leading to protests from nearby residents. The Taco Bell Cantina opened in Wrigleyville late last year.