Taco Bell, Milk Bar launch collaboration on unique dessert offering available nationwide

An unlikely collaboration between a sweets brand and fast food giant are bringing a unique dessert to locations nationwide.

Taco Bell announced Thursday that Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros are now available nationwide, providing a sweet spin on a Mexican classic.

The churros are filled with birthday cake frosting before being topped with bright pink confetti sprinkles, and are available for $1.99 for one churro or $2.99 for two churros.

The collaboration between the two brands, while unusual by fast food standards, is not their first.

In 2022, Taco Bell and Milk Bar teamed up to offer the Strawberry Bell Truffle, a bite-sized summer treat that combined Milk Bar's cake truffles with small pieces of Taco Bell's crunchy taco shells.

The churros are available at participating restaurants for a limited time, while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to check with their restaurant for hours and participation.

A Taco Bell restaurant locator can be found here.