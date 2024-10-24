Taco Bell is bringing back nostalgic, decades-old menu items — all for under $3

Taco Bell will soon unveil a series of new nostalgic menu items -- and all at retro pricing.

The new "Decades Menu" announced by the fast food chain Thursday will include limited-time offerings from the 60s through the 2000s, each for under $3.

The items - which include a popular "'90s legend," a long-asked for return, one of the fast food chain's "most hacked" dishes and other "O.G." options -- will become available on Halloween at stores nationwide.

"Prepare your tastebuds because soon your city can relive the first 50 years of Taco Bell through the new Decades Menu," the chain said.

The items include:

‘60s - Tostada available for $2.19.

available for $2.19. ‘70s - Green Sauce Burrito available for $2.49.

available for $2.49. ‘80s - Meximelt available for $2.99.

available for $2.99. ‘90s - Gordita Supreme available for $2.99.

available for $2.99. ‘00s - Caramel Apple Empanada available starting Nov. 21 for a limited time for $2.99.

A new $7 "Luxe Cravings Box" will also feature the popular Beef Gordita Supreme, alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, with a medium drink.

"Since its founding in 1962, Taco Bell has introduced craveable, Mexican-inspired products, delivering new flavors to fans through its menu innovation and creating a deep vault of favorites that fans are consistently pleading be added back on menus. The Decades Menu helps unite generations of fans who fondly remember these menu items, with a new era of fans who have yet to experience the delight of a savory Tostada, taste the legendary Green Sauce Burrito, or

take their first bite of a Meximelt," the chain said in a release.

As part of the promotion, Taco Bell also plans to drop a special throwback merch on Oct. 29, including "limited-edition decades hoodies and limited-edition stainless-steel decades cups with unique designs from the '60s- '00s."

There will also be an option to upgrade medium cup purchases to a "limited-edition decades cup," but only while supplies last.

“Everyone remembers the moment they fell in love with Taco Bell and that one special menu item that brings you right back,” Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “The Decades Menu and the merch we’re creating are an ode to our rich history and a love letter to our fans, whether they’ve been rolling through our drive-thru for decades or are just about to discover their first Caramel Apple Empanada.”

Taco Bell is the latest fast food chain to lean into nostalgic releases.

In August, McDonald's launched new collectible cups, with nods things like Beanie Babies, Hello Kitty and more.

Earlier this month, Rosati's Pizza offered 1964 pricing for a 14-inch pizza as part of a special anniversary deal.