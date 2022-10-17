Taco Bell Breakfast Pop-Up Opening in Wrigleyville This Week

For four straight days, Chicagoans will have the chance to get all-day breakfast at the Taco Bell Cantina in Wrigleyville.

Building on an advertising campaign with actor Pete Davidson, the fast food chain is launching a breakfast pop-up from Thursday to Sunday at the Wrigleyville location as well as in Las Vegas and New York.

In a commercial released earlier this month, Davidson was tasked with apologizing for Taco Bell's previous breakfast offerings like waffle tacos and Naked Egg tacos.

"Taco Bell went a bit crazy with its breakfast," he said. "It was too much."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Instead, he floated another idea - one avid customers may be familiar with.

"What you need in the morning is tasty simple food," Davidson said. "Fluffy eggs, melty cheese, hash browns, maybe wrap it in a warm tortilla."

To ring in its new era of breakfast, the chain is transforming three existing restaurants into pop-ups complete with skyline tables and fluffy clouds - an apparent nod to one commercial in which Davidson is dreaming about the "most amazing breakfast you could ever dream of."

Breakfast items will be served all day with choices ranging from the popular breakfast crunchwrap to hash browns and coffee. Those who stop by may also get some goodies - like an alarm clock and limited-edition totes.

The pop-up opens at 8 a.m. Thursday during the location's regular business hours.