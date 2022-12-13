SZA Announces North American Tour – With Chicago Among the First Stops

SZA has announced a new North American tour in honor of her newest album's release and Chicago will be one of the first stops.

The tour announcement, which also includes Omar Apollo, comes just days after her long-awaited album, SOS, was released, five years after her debut album, “Ctrl.”

Chicago will be the second of the 17-stop tour, which kicks off Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, before coming to the United Center on Feb. 22.

Tickets are slated to go on sale at noon Friday.

SZA’s first album “Ctrl” was praised among fans and critics alike, with multiple songs charting in the top 40s, a Grammy nomination in 2018, and it was even The Associated Press’ album of the year in 2017.

In the time between albums, SZA was still releasing hits, including singles “Good Days,” and “I Hate U,” which are featured on “SOS.” She sang on the Oscar-nominated “Black Panther” track “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar, and the Grammy-winning “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.

The full SOS tour schedule is below:

Feb 21, 2023

Columbus, OH

The Jerome Schottenstein Center

Tickets here

Feb 22, 2023

Chicago, IL

United Center

Tickets here

Feb 24, 2023

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Tickets here

Feb 25, 2023

Toronto, ON, CAN

Scotiabank Arena

Tickets here

Feb 27, 2023

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Tickets here

Feb 28, 2023

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Tickets here

March 2, 2023

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Tickets here

March 4, 2023

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Tickets here

March 7, 2023

State Farm Arena

Tickets here

March 9, 2023

Austin, TX

Moody Center

Tickets here

March 10, 2023

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Tickets here

March 13, 2023

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Tickets here

March 14, 2023

Oakland, CA

Oakland Arena

Tickets here

March 16, 2023

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets here

March 18, 2023

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Tickets here

March 19, 2023

Vancouver, BC, CAN

Rogers Arena

Tickets here

March 22, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

The Kia Forum

Tickets here