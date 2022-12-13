SZA Announces North American Tour – With Chicago Among the First Stops

SZA has announced a new North American tour in honor of her newest album's release and Chicago will be one of the first stops.
The tour announcement, which also includes Omar Apollo, comes just days after her long-awaited album, SOS, was released, five years after her debut album, “Ctrl.”
Chicago will be the second of the 17-stop tour, which kicks off Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, before coming to the United Center on Feb. 22.
Tickets are slated to go on sale at noon Friday.
SZA’s first album “Ctrl” was praised among fans and critics alike, with multiple songs charting in the top 40s, a Grammy nomination in 2018, and it was even The Associated Press’ album of the year in 2017.
In the time between albums, SZA was still releasing hits, including singles “Good Days,” and “I Hate U,” which are featured on “SOS.” She sang on the Oscar-nominated “Black Panther” track “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar, and the Grammy-winning “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.
The full SOS tour schedule is below:
Feb 21, 2023
Columbus, OH
The Jerome Schottenstein Center
Feb 22, 2023
Chicago, IL
United Center
Feb 24, 2023
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Feb 25, 2023
Toronto, ON, CAN
Scotiabank Arena
Feb 27, 2023
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Feb 28, 2023
Boston, MA
TD Garden
March 2, 2023
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
March 4, 2023
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
March 7, 2023
State Farm Arena
March 9, 2023
Austin, TX
Moody Center
March 10, 2023
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
March 13, 2023
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
March 14, 2023
Oakland, CA
Oakland Arena
March 16, 2023
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
March 18, 2023
Portland, OR
Moda Center
March 19, 2023
Vancouver, BC, CAN
Rogers Arena
March 22, 2023
Los Angeles, CA
The Kia Forum
