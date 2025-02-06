Symptoms of flu: What to know about Influenza A and B as Illinois cases rise

Illinois is seeing a "notable increase" in hospital admissions for flu cases, according to state health officials, as levels of respiratory viruses continue to tick up. But which type of flu is circulating most and what should you know?

In an interview with NBC Chicago, Cook County Health's Dr. Sharon Welbel said visits to the emergency room are "quite high" right now."

"Actually higher in this last week than it was in the week prior," Welbel said. "We are seeing a lot of people who are particularly ill, including young people."

According to IDPH data, flu cases are highest between those ages 5-17.

Hospital visits for the week ending in Jan. 25 shows that flu is circulating "more widely" than other respiratory illnesses, the IDPH said, with "three times" as many admissions for flu as there are for COVID and RSV.

"We are seeing sustained, high levels of influenza," Welbel added.

According to health officials, five pediatric deaths have been recorded in Illinois due to flu, along with three from COVID and one from RSV.

"These deaths are a stark reminder of the importance of vaccinations for children and of the risk of serious illness from these largely preventable seasonal illnesses," the IDPH said.

In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, recommended that anyone feeling symptoms of respiratory illness consider getting tested and treated early in the course of their illness -- especially if they are at risk for serious illness or spreading it to someone who is.

Influenza A vs. Influenza B

When it comes to flu, there are two types that can cause the seasonal illness many experience in U.S. winters: Influenza A and Influenza B.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Influenza A viruses are responsible for most human illness and flu seasons, and is "the only influenza viruses known to cause flu pandemics." There are more than 100 different Influenza A subtype combinations currently known.

Influenza B viruses, however, typically change more slowly than Influenza A and only infect humans.

Flu symptoms

Experts say there isn't much difference in symptoms between the two, which both present as flu symptoms.

"They're clinically indistinguishable on a case-by-case basis," Dr. Stuart Ray, professor of medicine and oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told TODAY. "So when we see someone, we have to test them to see whether they have A or B."

Flu can cause mild to severe illness, and could potentially lead to death, according to the CDC.

"Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly," the CDC notes.

Some of the most common symptoms include:

fever or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

What about flu vaccines?

According to the CDC, season flu vaccines protect against both Influenza A and B.

"Seasonal flu vaccines are formulated to protect against influenza viruses known to cause epidemics, including: one influenza A(H1N1) virus, one influenza A(H3N2) virus, and one influenza B/Victoria lineage virus," the CDC notes. "Getting a flu vaccine can protect against these viruses as well as additional influenza viruses that are antigenically similar to the viruses used to make the vaccine."

They do not, however, protect against Influenza C or D or those that infect animals, such as bird flu.