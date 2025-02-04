Illinois is seeing levels of respiratory viruses tick up, the Illinois Department of Public Health said, with a "notable increase" in emergency department visits and hospital admissions for flu, although symptoms of flu, COVID and RSV may look similar.
In an interview with NBC Chicago, Cook County Health's Dr. Sharon Welvel said visits to the emergency room are "quite high" right now."
"Actually higher in this last week than it was in the week prior," Welvel said. "We are seeing a lot of people who are particularly ill, including young people."
According to IDPH data, flu cases are highest between those ages 5-17.
Hospital visits for the week ending in Jan. 25 shows that flu is circulating "more widely" than other respiratory illnesses, the IDPH said, with "three times" as many admissions for flu as there are for COVID and RSV.
"We are seeing sustained, high levels of influenza," Welvel added.
According to health officials, five pediatric deaths have been recorded in Illinois due to flu, along with three from COVID and one from RSV.
"These deaths are a stark reminder of the importance of vaccinations for children and of the risk of serious illness from these largely preventable seasonal illnesses," the IDPH said.
In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, recommended that anyone feeling symptoms of respiratory illness consider getting tested and treated early in the course of their illness -- especially if they are at risk for serious illness or spreading it to someone who is.
Here's a breakdown of the viruses circulating right now, and the symptoms of each
COVID Symptoms
As of now, the symptoms for COVID remain the same as previously:
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Sneezing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Altered sense of smell
- Congestion
- Fever or chills
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
RSV Symptoms
People infected with RSV usually exhibit symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected, according to the CDC. The most common symptoms are:
- Runny nose
- Congestion
- Decrease in appetite
- Coughing
- Sneezing
- Fever
Symptoms typically appear in stages and not all at once. The signs might be apparent in adults - but less noticeable in young infants.
While RSV typically causes a mild, cold-like illness, it can also lead to severe illness such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.
Other symptoms of severe cases include the following, according to the Mayo Clinic.
- Wheezing — a high-pitched noise that's usually heard on breathing out (exhaling)
- Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing — the person may prefer to sit up rather than lie down
- Bluish color of the skin due to lack of oxygen
Flu symptoms
Flu can cause mild to severe illness, and could potentially lead to death, according to the CDC.
"Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly," the CDC notes.
Some of the most common symptoms include:
- fever or feeling feverish/chills
- cough
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
- muscle or body aches
- headaches
- fatigue (tiredness)
- some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults