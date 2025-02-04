Illinois is seeing levels of respiratory viruses tick up, the Illinois Department of Public Health said, with a "notable increase" in emergency department visits and hospital admissions for flu, although symptoms of flu, COVID and RSV may look similar.

In an interview with NBC Chicago, Cook County Health's Dr. Sharon Welvel said visits to the emergency room are "quite high" right now."

"Actually higher in this last week than it was in the week prior," Welvel said. "We are seeing a lot of people who are particularly ill, including young people."

According to IDPH data, flu cases are highest between those ages 5-17.

Hospital visits for the week ending in Jan. 25 shows that flu is circulating "more widely" than other respiratory illnesses, the IDPH said, with "three times" as many admissions for flu as there are for COVID and RSV.

"We are seeing sustained, high levels of influenza," Welvel added.

According to health officials, five pediatric deaths have been recorded in Illinois due to flu, along with three from COVID and one from RSV.

"These deaths are a stark reminder of the importance of vaccinations for children and of the risk of serious illness from these largely preventable seasonal illnesses," the IDPH said.

In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, recommended that anyone feeling symptoms of respiratory illness consider getting tested and treated early in the course of their illness -- especially if they are at risk for serious illness or spreading it to someone who is.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Here's a breakdown of the viruses circulating right now, and the symptoms of each

It’s cold and flu season again, which means you could be left wondering which virus is causing your symptoms. Here’s what you need to know.

COVID Symptoms

As of now, the symptoms for COVID remain the same as previously:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Altered sense of smell

Congestion

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

RSV Symptoms

People infected with RSV usually exhibit symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected, according to the CDC. The most common symptoms are:

Runny nose

Congestion

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Symptoms typically appear in stages and not all at once. The signs might be apparent in adults - but less noticeable in young infants.

While RSV typically causes a mild, cold-like illness, it can also lead to severe illness such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Other symptoms of severe cases include the following, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Wheezing — a high-pitched noise that's usually heard on breathing out (exhaling)

Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing — the person may prefer to sit up rather than lie down

Bluish color of the skin due to lack of oxygen

Flu symptoms

Flu can cause mild to severe illness, and could potentially lead to death, according to the CDC.

"Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly," the CDC notes.

Some of the most common symptoms include: