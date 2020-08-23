Swimming Banned at Indiana Dunes State Park Due to Lifeguard Shortage

A lifeguard shortage has prompted Indiana Dunes State Park to ban beachgoers from swimming and wading in Lake Michigan at the lakeside park until September.

Park officials announced the ban Friday, but stressed that the beach will remain open for walking and other activities on the shore during regular park hours, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The park is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Chicago and is a popular summer recreational destination for the region.

Officials said the park's main and west parking lots will remain open and its Beach Trail boardwalk will continue to give beach access for those staying at the camp sites.

But on busy days when the parking lots are full, cars will only be admitted as other cars leave, in an effort to reduce beach congestion for better social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.