Indiana Dunes State Park

Swimming Banned at Indiana Dunes State Park Due to Lifeguard Shortage

Lifeguard Buoy Lifebuoy
Getty Images

A lifeguard shortage has prompted Indiana Dunes State Park to ban beachgoers from swimming and wading in Lake Michigan at the lakeside park until September.

Park officials announced the ban Friday, but stressed that the beach will remain open for walking and other activities on the shore during regular park hours, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The park is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Chicago and is a popular summer recreational destination for the region.

Local

Chicago Police 13 mins ago

3 Dead, at Least 36 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend

Chicago Forecast 31 mins ago

Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions to Give Way to Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

Officials said the park's main and west parking lots will remain open and its Beach Trail boardwalk will continue to give beach access for those staying at the camp sites.

But on busy days when the parking lots are full, cars will only be admitted as other cars leave, in an effort to reduce beach congestion for better social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indiana Dunes State Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us