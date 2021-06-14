Swimmers Warned to Stay Out of Lake Michigan As Beach Hazard Continues

Swimmers were warned to stay out of Lake Michigan Monday as 3- to 6-foot waves and dangerous currents were expected off the beaches in northern and central Cook County and Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service said.

Individuals were advised to remain out of the water and not to wander out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures.

"Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers," the National Weather Service said in a statement.

High waves and dangerous currents are expected until Monday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Weather conditions Monday were mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable with low humidity. High temperatures were in the mid-80s inland to the low 70s near the lake.

Those conditions are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance for thunderstorms is possible late Thursday.