swimmers itch

Swimmer's Itch Reported at Bangs Lake in Suburban Wauconda

To reduce the likelihood of developing swimmer’s itch, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises residents to take a number of precautions

Cases of swimmer's itch, a skin rash typically caused by an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites, have been reported at both Phil's Beach and Bangs Lake in Wauconda, according to the village's Facebook page.

The rash, also known as cercarial dermatitis, is found throughout the world and more frequent during the summer months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The parasites that cause the rash are released from infected snails into bodies of water and typically infect certain animals such as ducks, geese and swans.

Local

Will County 1 hour ago

Sheriff's Deputy Rescues Man and Boy After Canoe Overturns in Plainfield Lake

chicago weekend shootings 2 hours ago

Chicago Violence: 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Microscopic larvae are more likely to be present in shallow water by the shoreline, according to the CDC. Children are most often affected, because they tend to swim, wade, and play in the shallow water more than adults.

A woman whose child is believed to have contracted swimmer's itch shared photos of the rash with NBC 5.

In its Facebook post, the Wauconda Park District noted the condition isn't contagious and is commonly found in lakes, ponds and oceans.

To reduce the likelihood of developing swimmer’s itch, the following precautions are advised:

  • Do not swim in areas where swimmer’s itch is a known problem or where signs have been posted warning of unsafe water.
  • Do not swim near or wade in marshy areas where snails are commonly found.
  • Towel dry or shower immediately after leaving the water.
  • Do not attract birds (e.g., by feeding them) to areas where people are swimming.
  • Encourage health officials to post signs on shorelines where swimmer’s itch is a current problem.

This article tagged under:

swimmers itchWaucondawauconda beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us