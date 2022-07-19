Sweet Loren's Issues Recall of Gluten-Free Cookie Dough That Contains Trace Amounts of Gluten

A food manufacturer has announced a recall of bags of its sugar cookie dough mix, saying that the product could potentially contain traces of gluten despite being labeled and advertised as being gluten-free.

Sweet Loren’s made the announcement over the weekend that it was recalling 12-ounce bags of its Sugar Cookie Dough.

According to the company and the FDA, individuals who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to gluten products could “run the risk of an allergic reaction” if they consume the cookie dough.

The FDA says no one has reported becoming ill from the product.

The cookie dough was distributed and sold in more than 25 states, including Illinois and Indiana, according to a press release from the company.

Oat flour in the cookie dough was determined to have traces of gluten in it through in-house testing.

Anyone who purchased the impacted product is encouraged to return it to the location where it was bought for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may contact the company at 855-496-0532, or email QA@sweetlorens.com .