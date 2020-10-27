‘Sweet Home Chicago' Video Inspires Halloween Event to Help Live Performers

Here's your chance to show your support for Chicago’s live performance community, celebrate Halloween safely and get a little exercise.

A rendition of “Sweet Home Chicago,” produced by Broadway producer Jason Brett as a fundraiser for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, was the inspiration for World Business Chicago to create the Sweet Home Chicago Virtual Halloween 5K Run, Walk or Step happening this Halloween weekend.

“The pandemic has hit hard our creative and live-performance community. Many of our friends, family and neighbors and the theater and performance venues across the city’s network of neighborhoods, have been severely impacted,” said Andrea Zopp, President & CEO of World Business Chicago.

Participants will have the opportunity to show their support for Chicago’s live-performance community and get a chance to appear in a special, re-edited edition of the hugely popular music video.

“Chicago is the consciousness of hip-hop and House music,” said Rhymefest, a co-chair of the event. “This is the city where the great southern migration gave us the gift of Gospel and created a permanent home for the Blues. Sweet Home Chicago honors and celebrates all those histories.”

Registration is $5, although donations are also welcome. All proceeds will go to the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which was established to provide grants and subsidies in support of Illinois’ rich and diverse performing arts communities impacted by the pandemic and related closures of performing arts venues

“Since March, our extraordinary performing arts community has been particularly hard it by the economic challenges due to COVID-19,” said Scott Swanson, president of PNC Bank of Illinois and event co-chair and presenting sponsor. “This virtual event allows us to safely engage with our friends, families and neighbors and come together in spirit to support our vibrant arts community.”

The virtual event is designed to be flexible, to comply with the city’s pandemic guidelines. Teams and individual participants can run, walk or step indoors or outdoors, in costume or not. All participants are asked to invite friends and family to join and actively share on social media: #SweetHomeChicagoHalloween5K #ChicagoStepsUpforCreatives