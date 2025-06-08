Sweater vest worn by title character in Ferris Bueller's Day Off up for auction

The sweater vest worn by Matthew Broderick in his role of Ferris Bueller in the 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" will be up for auction later this month.

According to Sotheby's New York, the vest will be auctioned in a single-lot auction on June 24, following a public viewing period that began Thursday.

The vest carries a pre-sale estimate of $300,000 to $600,000, and originates from the private collection of Darren Rovell, an Emmy-winning sports business reporter and memorabilia collector.

‘‘There are few costumes in Hollywood history that are instantly recognizable, and this is undeniably one of them. For the discerning collector, it possesses all the hallmarks of greatness: exceptional preservation, iconic status, and unquestionable authenticity. In an industry where provenance is often contested, this piece stands apart — not only photomatched but also personally inspected and confirmed by the film's costume designer, Marilyn Vance, four decades later. As we approach the anniversary, I feel this is the perfect moment to pass this legendary vest on to another passionate fan and devoted collector," Rovell said.

The vest was worn by Bueller throughout much of the film, including in the recognizable scenes at Wrigley Field and the "Twist and Shout" parade.

According to Sotheby's, the vest is also accompanied by a baseball ticket and screen-used baseball prop from the Chicago Cubs game vs. the Atlanta Braves on June 5, 1985, when Ferris catches a foul ball.

The package also includes a "Save Ferris" keychain and a Ferrari Hot Wheels toy inspired by Cameron's father's 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, amongst other items.