SWAT Team Responds to Old Town Building After ISP Located Armed Suspects in Stolen Vehicle

A Chicago police SWAT team was called to an apartment building in the city’s Old Town neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after several suspects ran into the structure after they were observed driving a stolen vehicle by Illinois State Police troopers.

According to authorities, state police identified the vehicle and followed the suspects to a building near the intersection of Division and Wells on Tuesday afternoon.

A SWAT team was called after the suspects entered the building, according to Chicago police.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, at least one suspect is currently in custody, and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Three more suspects remain barricaded inside the structure as of 5:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Division Street remains closed in both directions between Orleans and Wells, according to Total Traffic, and the CTA's No. 70 bus is also being rerouted around the area.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.